Marvel announces plans for Phase 4 at SDCC

On Saturday (July 20th) at their San Diego Comic Con panel, Marvel announced their plans for Phase 4.

The reveal showed audiences the titles and several of the cast for ten films and shows to be released between 2020 and 2021, including some announcements nobody was expecting, and more A-list celebrities joining the MCU.

Films confirmed include the Black Widow solo movie, which is to be released in May 2020 and stars Scarlett Johansson alongside Stranger Things’ David Harbour and O-T Fagbenle from The Handmaid’s Tale. A sneak preview clip confirmed that part of this movie is going to be answering some of the questions about Black Widow’s incident in Budapest, mentioned casually during the first Avengers film in 2012.

Another of the major announcements was for the next instalment of the Thor films, titled Thor: Love and Thunder which sees Ragnarok director Taika Waititi return to write and direct. Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular god of Thunder as well as Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Perhaps the biggest surprise of its announcement was the return of Natalie Portman, who had previously been thought to have left the MCU behind after Thor: The Dark World in 2014.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was also announced, with director Scott Derrickson saying that it will be the first ‘scary’ movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also reported that the events of series WandaVision would feed into the events of this film.

The shows announced were also revealed to be released on the new Disney+ streaming service, including WandaVision, Loki, and Marvel’s first animated series What If?.

And these are just the confirmed Phase 4 titles. Kevin Feige also let audiences know that Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 are being developed, as well as a Fantastic Four film on its way! And this is all on the same day that Avengers: Endgame passed Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time.

The first of the Phase 4 movies, Black Widow, is expected for release on 1st May, 2020.

In the mean time, remind yourselves of Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest grossing film ever: