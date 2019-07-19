Watch: First teaser trailer for Cats

The first trailer for the movie adaptation of the musical Cats has been revealed – and some fans think it’s a step too far.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats is based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, and is one of the most successful musicals of all time. It has won several Tony Awards, Laurence Olivier Awards and a Grammy award, and is the fourth-longest-running Broadway show in history. It tells the story of the Jellicle Cats, who meet in a junkyard and each make a case for themselves as to why they should be sent to the Heaviside Layer and given a new life.

This live action movie has an incredibly star-studded cast, including James Corden, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo. It is directed by Tom Hooper, and is his first musical film since Les Miserables in 2012.

However, following the release of the trailer, many have commented on the use of CGI – including digital fur – which has made some of the cats look slightly terrifying. Others, on the other hand, have compared the ridicule received to box office smash Avatar, which was criticised on first impression but went on to become the highest grossing film of all time. Despite the slightly off-putting visuals, Jennifer Hudson has been praised for her vocals in the song ‘Memory’, which is featured in the trailer.

It remains to be seen whether Cats will win people over, but it will certainly be very interesting to find out.

Cats will be released in cinemas on 20 December, 2019, by Universal.

See what you make of the controversial trailer below: