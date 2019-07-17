‘Game of Thrones’ sets record for most Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 71st annual Emmy awards have been announced, and despite having very mixed reviews, the final season of Game of Thrones leads the way.

Up for an astonishing 32 awards, it has broken the record for the most nominations earned by a drama in a single year. Even before this year’s awards, the show has already won more Emmys than any other primetime series, with 42 awards so far, and it seems likely that this will only increase. Game of Thrones nominees include Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, who are up for Outstanding Lead Actor/Actress in a Drama Series respectively.

Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has also been successful with 20 nominations, closely followed by Chernobyl which has 19 and Saturday Night Live with 18. Killing Eve received nine, including two Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominations for both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Last year, Oh became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in this category; this year she has also been nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series for her guest host slot on Saturday Night Live. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has had an incredibly successful year, as alongside Killing Eve (for which she is the Executive Producer), her hit comedy Fleabag has 11 nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

However, there have been some notable snubs this year. Richard Madden received huge praise for his leading role in hit BBC drama Bodyguard, even winning a Golden Globe for his performance, but here he received no nominations – the show has only been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Julia Roberts was not nominated for her role in Amazon Prime’s Homecoming, for which she was also Executive Producer. George Clooney‘s Catch-22 was only recognised in technical categories, for sound editing and visual effects, which has shocked several critics – Emma Stone‘s Maniac was overlooked entirely and received no nominations.

Elsewhere, Billy Porter has become the first openly gay black man to be nominated for a Lead Actor award for his role in US drama Pose.

The full list of nominations can be seen here – you can watch the full nominations announcement below.