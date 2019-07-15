Lashana Lynch cast as 007 in the next James Bond film

Lashana Lynch has reportedly been cast as 007 in the 25th James Bond film.

Whilst Daniel Craig will resume his role as the infamous spy, an anonymous source has revealed that Lynch’s character will be taking over as 007. The ’00’ designates a license to kill, and Bond’s 007 code name has always been an integral part of the series – giving it to another character seems to suggest a huge shake-up, not least because Lynch is a black female actress. Whilst her various roles have included Rosaline Capulet in Shonda Rhimes’ Still Star Crossed and Belle in Fast Girls, she is best known for playing fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Some fans have likened this to Disney’s decision to cast Halle Bailey as a black Ariel, celebrating the progress of diversity within the film industry. Following the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been drafted in to help write the film, Lynch’s casting has also been compared to that of Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, praising Waller-Bridge for writing powerful women of colour within the secret services. However, others have pointed out that, like those who have taken over Bond’s job in previous films, it is likely that she will have to be marginalised in some way for him to regain power and control.

Whilst details are relatively sparse, it was recently confirmed that Rami Malek has been cast as a villain, and producer Barbara Broccoli explained at the launch that they have been very conscious of the #MeToo movement whilst writing the film. It remains to be seen how this will materialise within the plot, as the film currently remains untitled and is not scheduled for release until 2020, but Lynch’s casting has the potential to widen the film’s fanbase and help modernise one of the longest-running film franchises of all time.

As yet untitled, Bond25 is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020.

In the mean time, refresh your memory of the last Bond film, Spectre, below: