BTS release new mobile app

K-Pop sensations BTS have released a free mobile app on iOS and Android called BTS World.

It is a game which takes fans back to 2012, before the band made their debut, and allows them to become their managers. Each member of the band – Jin, Suga, V, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook and Jimin – has their own storyline which, although rather fictional, is based on their real personalities and their stratospheric rise to fame.

The app features brand new content, including video messages from the band, and an accompanying soundtrack which is expected to be released in full on 28th June. It is already available to those with the app, and includes new songs such as ‘A Brand New Day’ featuring Zara Larsson, and ‘Dream Glow’ featuring Charli XCX.

The band have teamed up with Netmarble, the biggest mobile-gaming company from their native South Korea, to create the app.

BTS have broken several records recently, including being the first ever Korean artists to top the UK chart, and it seems likely that their success will only continue.

BTS World is available to download now on iOS and Android, and the accompanying soundtrack will be released on 28th June.

If you’re new to BTS, check out their recent single, Boy With Luv featuring Halsey: