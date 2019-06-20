Listen: Previously unheard Freddie Mercury song released

A previously unheard version of Freddie Mercury‘s Time Waits for No One has been released.

The original version (simply entitled Time) was released as his sixth solo single in 1986, as part of the soundtrack for close friend Dave Clark’s musical, Time. A music video was made which saw Mercury surrounded by backing vocalists with harmonies reminiscent of many classic Queen hits.

This new release, however, is a stripped back version which uses an early piano take rediscovered by Clark in 2017. After two years of work, which involved isolating the vocals and inviting original keyboardist Mike Moran to re-record the piano track, the single has been released accompanied by a video which features Freddie singing the song alone.

It seems an incredibly poignant performance, with lines such as ‘We’ve got to build this world together/ Or we’ll have no more future at all/ Because time – it waits for nobody’ seeming to resonate now more so than ever.

Time Waits for No One has been released via Virgin EMI / Universal Music Group.

Watch the music video below: