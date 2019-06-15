Nostalgic News: The Killers’ Hot Fuss was released fifteen years ago today

The Killers’ first album was released fifteen years ago today on the 15th June 2004. In other words, it’s been fifteen years since the joy of ‘Mr Brightside’ came into our lives.

Hitting the charts in peak indie-rock 2004, Hot Fuss is both commercially and critically seen as one of the best in its genre, with the more popular tracks like ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Somebody Told Me’ and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ giving the band not just a brilliant debut record but also lasting success. And these tracks have a serious legacy, to the point that ‘Mr Brightside’ has appeared in the UK charts almost every year since its release, a part of our lives from the school disco to the club.

Hot Fuss was an undeniably strong debut from this indie-rock band. Even tracks with less commercial success, like ‘Andy, You’re A Star’ or ‘Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll’ are every bit as strong as Hot Fuss’ big hits. There’s no doubt that this first album was a fantastic start to The Killers’ lasting and well-deserved success.

Watch the music video for the iconic ‘Mr Brightside’ here: