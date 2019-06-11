Sherif removed from the Love Island villa

Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has been removed from the villa after “breaking the rules”.

Sherif had a discussion with producers and mutually agreed with them that he should leave the show. The reasons for his exit are currently unconfirmed, although they have been described as owing to his ‘poor judgement’. In a statement, he said: ‘I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.’

Whilst several contestants have chosen to leave since the show was revived in 2015, Sherif is only the second contestant to have been removed from the villa. In 2016, Malia Arkian was removed after just one day following an altercation with Kady McDermott.

His exit means that Anna Vakili, who Sherif has been coupled up with since Day 1, is now the only single female in the villa, alongside newcomer Danny Williams.

