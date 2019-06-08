Olivia Colman among those recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Following her recent win at the Oscars, Olivia Colman has been named as a recipient of one of the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Colman, who won Best Actress for her role in The Favourite (and will be going on to play the Queen herself in Netflix’s The Crown) has been awarded a CBE for her services to drama.

The Queen’s annual Birthday Honours List recognises over a thousand people for their exceptional achievements or services, and although many of them are for work within the community, each year the list also celebrates those who have contributed to the entertainment industry.

Among them is TV adventurer Bear Grylls, who has been honoured with a OBE for his services as Chief of the Scout Association, as well as to charities and the media. He posted on Instagram that he is feeling ‘blown away [and] very humbled’ by the accolade, and that the award is a ‘real team effort’, dedicating it to those who take part in the Scouts.

Those who have been honoured within the music industry include Alfie Boe, who has been awarded an OBE for his services to music and charity. M.I.A, best known for her hit single ‘Paper Planes’, has also been recognised with an MBE for her services to music.

The author James Dover Grant, known under the pen name Lee Child, has been awarded a CBE for his services to literature.

A full list of those honoured can be found here.