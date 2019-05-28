Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode announced

Almost 10 years after the final episode of Gavin and Stacey, it has been announced that James Corden and Ruth Jones have been working on the second ever Christmas special. The news has been met with a huge amount of excitement from fans who have been desperate for a new episode since the series ended.

The original cast will all return for the one-off special. Since the series ended, co-creator Corden [Smithy] has hit the big time after landing the Late, Late Show gig in the US. His Carpool Karaoke segment, featuring stars such as Sir Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama, has meant that he has arguably done the best career-wise since Gavin and Stacey ended. Ruth Jones [Nessa] has since landed acting roles in period dramas such as Little Dorritt and Tess of the D’urbervilles and had the leading role in Sky drama Stella. Mathew Horne’s [Gavin] career after Gavin & Stacey has not been as prominent as his co-stars – he and Corden released comedy horror Lesbian Vampire Killers in 2009, and was later in BBC Three’s Bad Education and Sky’s Agatha Raisin and reprised his role as the grandson of Catherine Tate’s Nan character. Joanna Page has had a few small roles in the likes of Doctor Who in recent years, but has mainly remained under the radar.

See the link below for Corden’s announcement of Gavin and Stacey’s return to TV: