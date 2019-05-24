Nostalgic News: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was released 30 years ago today

The third movie in the franchise following the archaeologist played by Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was released 35 years ago today in 1989.

The plot once again follows Indy, as he, along with father Henry Sr (Sean Connery) and Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) battle against the Nazis to find the infamous Holy Grail. In Spielberg’s attempt to recapture the spirit of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film takes its audience through some of the most iconic moments such as the Three Challenges and “No Ticket!” Scene.

If you ask anyone to name a famous archaeologist, Indiana Jones is likely to be their first response, and the influence of these movies are clear to see especially within the archaeology sector. Known as the “Indiana Jones Effect” the popularity of the franchise has led to a surge of people studying the subject at University and beyond. (As a archaeology student myself, I can add some weight in favour of this!)

With an Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing under its belt, the third Indiana Jones film has cemented itself as an iconic movie of the 1980s.

