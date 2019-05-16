Nostalgic News: Coldplay’s Ghost Stories was released five years ago today

On the 16th May 2014, British indie rock band Coldplay released their sixth studio album, Ghost Stories. According to lead singer Chris Martin, the album was inspired by one of the darkest periods of his life – his split from ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The melancholy and sorrow that Martin experienced during this period is evident in each and every one of the record’s songs, a haunting track list that more than lives up to the promise of the album’s title.

With such classics as ‘Magic’, ‘Always in My Head’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, the album debuted to enormous success, selling over 160,000 copies in the first week alone. However, perhaps due to the intimate nature of the album, Coldplay did not tour extensively as part of the promotion for the record, instead opting to appear only in a few smaller shows. Nevertheless, the album has gone down as one of Coldplay’s best, most experimental, and heart-wrenching works to date.

Ghost Stories is available from Parlophone Records now.