Watch: Season 5 Black Mirror trailer

The trailer for the fifth season of Netflix’s Black Mirror has just been released, with the additional announcement that it will be comprised of just three episodes. The latest series will feature Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie, amongst other familiar faces.

Charlie Brookner and Annabel Jones will return as showrunners for the new season. It will be available to stream on Netflix from 5th June. This series has been expected for a while, and has been hotly anticipated since the release of the choose-your-own-adventure style episode, Bandersnatch, released late last year.

The official synopsis for series five states: “Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling conclusion.”

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for the three episode series, released June 5th: