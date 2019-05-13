Doris Day dies aged 97

Doris Day, famed Hollywood star, has died aged 97. In a statement, the Doris Day Animal Foundation announced that Day had died on Monday at her home in California. The statement said that Day had been in “excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia. She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.”

The singer and actress is best known for films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk, and hits such as ‘Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be’. However, Day never won an Oscar and was only nominated once for Pillow Talk. Despite this, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2008. Her last release, the compilation album My Heart, went to number one in the UK in 2011.

According to reports, she wishes to have no funeral, memorial service or grave marker.

