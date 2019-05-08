Tyler the Creator announces new album ‘IGOR’

Tyler the Creator’s 2017 album Flower Boy helped redefine the genre of rap, and his follow up album is much anticipated. However, the rapper shared snippets of his next album, the artwork, and the release date on Twitter yesterday. This will be Tyler’s sixth studio album, and his first new release of 2019, titled IGOR. The album is set to be released very soon, on 17th of May, and we already know two of the track titles for the album, ‘IGOR’S THEME’ and ‘WHATSGOOD’.

We still don’t have any idea how many tracks will be on the album or if there are any big name collaborations, but what we do know is the album is much anticipated by the music community and should be a good listen.

IGOR will be released 17th May via Columbia Records

Catch the clip for ‘IGOR’S THEME’ below: