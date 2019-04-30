Shannon Doherty to join cast of 90210 reboot

The 90s star of the original 90210, Shannon Doherty, has now been confirmed as one of the stars returning to the reboot of the popular series. Doherty confirmed the news via her Instagram earlier this week with a photo from the original show:

The original series was about a group of teenagers living in the up-market city of Beverley Hills near LA, as the show followed their chaotic lives. It tackled issues such as homophobia, date rape, racism and drug abuse.

The new 90210 series, featuring six episodes, is called BH90210 and will also feature Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestly. The show will have a somber taint over it after its main star – and star of Riverdale – Luke Perry died a few months ago.

