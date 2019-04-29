Nostalgic News: Shatter Me was released 5 years ago today

Lindsey Stirling’s second album Shatter Me was released five years ago on April 25th 2014.

The album differs from her self-titled 2012 album, as Shatter Me features vocal pieces alongside the violin tracks – most notably from Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale on the second single from the album. Shatter Me reached Number One on several music charts, including US Billboard Top Classical Albums for both 2014 and 2015, remaining there for 46 weeks.

Stirling said in an interview that the album itself was about “Breaking free and learning” and self-discovery, as well as how difficult it can be to step out of old habits to move beyond comfort zones – something that comes through strongly in the album’s many different genres of music. This is all done through just one violin. From the more ‘rock’ ‘Roundtable Rival’ to ‘Master of Tides’, which was written purely because Stirling wanted to dress up like a pirate in the music video.

Watch the music video to ‘Master of Tides’ by clicking on the link below: