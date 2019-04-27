Netflix cancels Santa Clarita Diet after 3 seasons

Netflix have announced that they have decided to cancel Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons. The decision was made after the final 10 episodes were released onto Netflix on March 29th. Netflix have said in a statement that: “The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix. To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.”

Showrunner Victor Fresco and Executive Producer Tracy Katsky said in a joint statement yesterday that: “Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talent Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience.”

Fans have expressed their dismay for the cancellation, with many upset that the series appears to end with several questions unanswered.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer to the third season of the Netflix ‘zom-com’: