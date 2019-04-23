Prince unfinished memoir to be published in October

An unfinished memoir by pop star, Prince entitled The Beautiful Ones is set to be published this October. There are 50 handwritten pages which Prince wrote and submitted a month before he died. The pages have been “newly envisioned” as a scrapbook of his life. This will be accompanied by rare photographs and handwritten lyrics, alongside the original draft script for Purple Rain.

Prince died in April 2016 from an accidental overdose of pain medication. He rarely gave interviews, but during the last year of his life he gave a more personal solo tour called ‘Prince: Piano & A Microphone’. Prince announced the memoir at a private show in Manhattan in 2016.

Random House, who are publishing the memoir, describe it as: “the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: The real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him.”

