Nostalgic News: 17 Again was released 10 years ago today

Yes, you heard me. In a shocking turn of events it has become clear that 17 Again did, in fact, first hit our cinema screens ten years ago. If that doesn’t make you feel old, I don’t know what does.

Starring the hilarious Matthew Perry, the gorgeous Zac Efron, and the golden girl Leslie Mann, this movie follows Perry’s character, Mike as he becomes his 17-year-old self again (enter Efron) and has to attend high school… with his teenage children. Trying to conceal the truth, Efron discovers the reality behind his children’s high school experience and isn’t happy about it. Efron’s character comes to believe the real reason he becomes “17 again” is to help his children as they navigate the sticky situations they are in. With the back story being that Perry and Mann’s characters are separated and awaiting a divorce, the movie is one of love, friendship, comedy and drama.

A film that can make your stomach hurt from laughing so hard one minute, to making you tear up the next has to be magical, that’s simple. Whilst the story can’t possibly happen in reality, it felt so true, so real and so relatable. Many entertaining movies have come out since this release ten years ago, but this movie has truly earned it’s place in many DVD cabinets, and upon my latest watch, kinda makes me wanna be 17, again.

