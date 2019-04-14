Veronica Mars reboot confirmed by Hulu

After Veronica Mars was launched on The CW in 2004, and cancelled two years later, the show is now being re-launched by Hulu. The project was first supported though crowdfunding; a successful Kickstarter campaign allowed Veronica Mars to return as a film 10 years after the show was first premiered. However, now the detective is back once again with a new Hulu series.

The show will return with eight episodes on July 26th. Kristen Bell returns as the title character, with original cast members: Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Percy Dags III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield and Adam Rose. This is alongside several newcomers including: J.K. Simmons, Dawn Lewis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mary McDonnell.

The official synopsis is: “Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Click on the link below to watch the teaser trailer for the returning series: