Camilo Cabello to star in new Cinderella film

Camila Cabello has been announced as the lead in a new Cinderella film. She will also be involved in creating the music for the film. The Grammy-nominated star was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, until she went solo. Her breakout track was ‘Havana’, which has been streamed over two billion times and is Spotify’s most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist. Her first solo LP reached number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

The new Cinderella film is going to be a modern retelling of the traditional fairytale, with a few musical numbers thrown in. Think A Cinderella Story with a dash of Ella Enchanted.

James Corden, who is currently hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden, is producing the new film.

Sony – who is producing the film – made the announcement on social media:

