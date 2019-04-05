Fleabag to conclude with season 2

Sian Clifford, who plays Fleabag’s sister on the hit BBC show, has confirmed that Fleabag will end with season two. “There will not be a third series, this is it,” Clifford said. She did thereafter add that the final episode would conclude with a “beautiful, perfect ending.”

Creator of the show, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also stars in Fleabag) has also said that Monday’s final episode would be “the final curtain.” She added that, “I have thought about it and there isn’t going to be one [season three].”

Social media has since exploded with disappointment, demonstrating the undeniable popularity of the show. One of the duty editor’s for BBC Three, who has already seen the final episode of season two said that it was the “perfect end to what has been what I firmly believe overall is one of the most perfect TV series this country has ever produced.”

All episodes of Fleabag – apart from the final episode, which airs Monday – are now available to stream online on BBC iPlayer.

Click on the link below to watch a snippet from Fleabag season two: