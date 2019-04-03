Last days of Marilyn Monroe’s life to be dramatised

The final six months of Marilyn Monroe’s life are to be documented in a new drama by BBC studios. The drama will be developed in conjunction with writer, Dan Sefton and producer, Simon Lupton. The series will look at the actresses’ relationships with Hollywood studio bosses as well as President John F Kennedy, who she famously had an affair with.

Monroe died in August 1962 at the age of 36. Her death was attributed to an overdose of sleeping pills, but this has since been the subject of a lot of controversy as to whether this was the true reason for her early passing.

The series, with the current working title of The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe, is to be loosely based on Keith Badman’s novel, The Final Years of Marilyn Monroe. The BBC have said that the “ambitious” drama series will examine “big themes such as power, love, loyalty and politics.”

It has not yet been confirmed who will play Monroe, or indeed, when the series is set to be released.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for one of the most famous films portraying Monroe, My Week With Marilyn: