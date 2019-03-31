Nostalgic News: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released 5 years ago today

Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released five years ago today on the 31st March 2014.

Centred around the aftermath of Captain Stacey, the film follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) as he attempts to deliver on his promise of protecting Gwen (Emma Stone) and the city of New York from threat. With two villains in the shape of Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), the film is best remembered for its explosive action set-pieces and corresponding lively soundtrack.

As the second part of a never-completed second trilogy of Spider-Man films, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has since been often criticised as having not been good enough to warrant a third film, whilst for many it signals the lost potential of Garfield’s Spidey and his potential face off with Green Goblin. One thing that cannot be disputed, however, is the emotional impact of the film given a shocking and pivotal death of a well-loved major character.

Watch the trailer for the film below: