Edinburgh International Festival line-up announced

Sir Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry are among the stars appearing at this year’s Edinburgh International Festival. They are two amongst 2,600 artists who will be performing this year. The range of performances span from classical and contemporary music, to theatre, opera and dance.

McKellen will perform extracts from some of his best loved roles and also discuss moments from his life and career during four dates. Fry will be reading sections from his book, Mythos: A Trilogy. Scottish Ballet will have the world premiere of their production of The Crucible at the Edinburgh Playhouse. It is also the company’s 50th season.

The 72nd Edinburgh International Festival will open with the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing different film soundtracks in a special free concert from 15,000 people at Tynecastle Park.

The 72nd festival takes place between 2nd August and 26th August.

