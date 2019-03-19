Nostalgic News: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was released 15 years ago today

Cult favourite, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, was released on 19th March 2004 – 15 years ago. A sci-fi-meets-rom-com mix brought together by the relationship between memory and romantic love, sounds like no easy matter to visually convey. Yet, for director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, their surreal reality with all its messy contradictions is beautiful, reminding us that love makes little sense and sends us further from sanity than anything else.

Kate Winslet adopts the impulsive personality of Clementine Kruczynski, whose name is jokingly associated with the Huckleberry Hound lyric “Oh my darling Clementine”. Whilst Jim Carrey plays the awkward character of Joel Barish. Carrey notes the role was especially important in his career.

In a culture of information, feeling overwhelmed with choice of action and reaction is common. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind offers us, instead, the alternative: a life where erasure of such abundance of information is possible, but this escape is not without consequence.

