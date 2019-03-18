The Edge earns two nominations for the 2019 Student Publication Association Awards

The Edge has earned two nominations for the 2019 Student Publication Assoication National Awards, just ahead of the National Conference on 5th – 7th April, in York.

The awards are the largest at student journalism level, with nominations from all over the country. It has numerous categories; for excellent articles, design and overall publications.

The Edge is delighted to announce that our first shortlisted nomination is for Best Magazine Design – with particular congratulations to Charlotte Morris, for an incredibly well-deserved nomination for keeping the magazine looking beautiful every single issue. Our second nomination is for Best Specialist Publication. Whilst our whole committee is absolutely thrilled to be nominated, it is a testament to all of our writers and editors, for their dedication and continued readership.

Editor, Thea Hartman commented on the nominations, saying: “I’m honoured and proud that The Edge has been shortlisted for Best Magazine Design and Best Specialist Publication for the second year in a row! It is a truly meaningful recognition of our efforts to continue the amazing work this magazine has seen in the last few years and bring in some new elements to take it further.

Huge congratulations to Charlotte Morris, our Head of Design – her work hasn’t ceased to impress us since she took over the position in October, and it’s wonderful to see it recognised nationally!

Finally, the biggest thank you to our committee and writers for their tireless dedication – none of this would be remotely possible without them. We’re very excited to see what the awards ceremony brings!”

The Student Publication Association Awards takes place from 5th – 7th April in York. You can find out more about the award show and how to buy tickets by clicking here.