Watch: Full Aladdin trailer

Disney has now released the full length trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic, Aladdin. Guy Ritchie is directing the film, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith playing the Genie. There is also a whole new soundtrack, with Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul composing the original repertoire. Menken also worked on the music for the 1992 animated film.

Many have concluded that this trailer is a lot stronger than the previous, with Smith’s Genie not seeming quite as ridiculous. There is a lot of focus on the live-action elements, and the production design appears fairly impressive.

The film is released on May 24th, 2019. It is one in a series of films that have had a live-action remake by Disney. The trailer for Dumbo has also just been released.

Click on the link below to watch the full trailer for the live-action remake of the 90s classic, Aladdin: