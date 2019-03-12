First country music radio station to launch in UK

The UK is set to launch its first every national country music radio station next month. Country Hits Radio will launch on April 5th and is aimed at the 25-44 market. Famous faces have been chosen as part of the hosting team, including Una Healy from The Saturdays for one of the weekend shows.

Country Hits Radio will feature such famous country singers like Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood.

This announcement has come just 10 days after the launch of Smooth Country by Global Radio – an online-only station. Bauer, the group that is starting Country Hits Radio also owns Magic, Kiss, Planet Rock, Kerrang and Absolute.

Healy from The Saturdays has said that: “When you look at the success of artists such as The Shires and Ward Thomas as well as huge events like Country 2 Country, it’s clear there’s a real audience for country music in the UK. It’s a genre that I’ve fallen in love with and it’s thrilling that it now has a home in Country Hits Radio. I can’t wait to get started!”

The station launches next month on April 5th.

Click on the link below to watch how country music has grown, demonstrated by Kasey Musgrave’s win for best album at the Grammys: