James Jordan wins Dancing on Ice

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, James Jordan was voted the winner of Dancing on Ice last night. He beat Love Island’s Wes Nelson and his skating partner Vanessa Bauer in the final. There has been some controversy over a professional dancer taking part in an ice skating competition.

Jordan also had to deal with several injuries after falling on the ice during rehearsals. He said that: “My body is going to need a massive rest. I couldn’t have pushed myself any harder. The only reason I had to push myself so hard was because I knew Wes was so brilliant.” Speaking about people thinking he had an unfair advantage on the show, he explained further, saying: “When I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was. I can dance but I’m a lot older than I used to be.”

Gemma Collins, from The Only Way is Essex also appeared on the ITV show, but was the fifth star to be voted off, with a few controversies of her own, mainly her tumultuous relationship with judge Jason Gardiner.

