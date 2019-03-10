100 Years of Solitude to be made into a Netflix series

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s iconic novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude is being adapted into a series by Netflix. Netflix has said that: “This marks the first and only time in more than 50 years that his family has allowed the project to be adapted for the screen.”

The novel, Cien Años de Soledad, was originally published in 1967 in Spanish, and is the best known work of the Nobel Prize winning author, Marquez. One Hundred Years of Solitude has sold over 45 million copies and is regarded as a literary classic, making Marquez one of the greatest Spanish-language writers of all time. Marquez was a national treasure in Colombia; when he died in 2014, three days of national mourning were declared.

The novel is set in the fictional ‘Macondo’, inspired by Marquez’s own hometown and follows the multi-generational story of the Buendía family, whose patriarch, José Arcadio Buendía, founded the town.

