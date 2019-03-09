Nostalgic News: Four Weddings and a Funeral was released 25 years ago today

On this day in 1994, Mike Newell’s romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral stole the public’s heart. Written by Richard Curtis, it went on to gain Oscar nominations for best picture and best screenplay.

In this sweet, classic story of boy-meets-girl, we meet charming bachelor Charles (Hugh Grant), who goes from wedding to wedding with his group of faithful friends, accumulating meaningless romantic adventures along the way. This is until he meets Carrie (Andy MacDowell), an American woman who makes him question if butterflies-in-the-belly kind of love is out there for him, too.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is such a refreshing, naturally-flowing comedy that we forgive it for following the ultimate happy-ending rule of its genre. Despite this, the convoluted way that leads to the resolved ending is paved with British humour, adorkably relatable characters, and a beautifully bittersweet use of W.H Auden’s poem, ‘Stop All The Clocks.’

