Arrow to end with a shortened Season 8

It has now been confirmed that after beginning back in 2012 and even launching its own DC Universe called the “Arrowverse”, much loved TV show Arrow is to end in 2020 with its eighth season. It will also not be a full season, comprising of only ten episodes.

Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim explained the tough decision, saying that: “This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind. We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honours the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and – more importantly – the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

The show birthed The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, as well as Batwoman.

