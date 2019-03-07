Barbara Streisand to play Hyde Park this July

Barbara Streisand has been announced as one of the performers at Hyde Park on 7th July, after not having performed in the UK for six years. Streisand released her latest album, Walls last year but has not performed in London since 2013. Streisand’s accolades include receiving two Oscars, 10 Grammys and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She appeared at the Oscars last month to introduce Spike Lee’s film, BlacKkKlansman. Her last tour was the Barbara Live tour which ended in Tel Aviv in June 2013.

Walls features some politically charged tracks, including ones that critique President Trump and America’s current political climate.

Aside from Streisand, Hyde Park is set to have a number of stars headlining the number of concerts they put on during the summer months. Celine Dion is set to perform, as well as Robbie Williams. Neil Young and Bob Dylan will also perform a joint concert on 12th July, but this will not be under the British Summer Time banner.

Click on the link below to hear one of Streisand’s latest singles from Walls: