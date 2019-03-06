Watch: Final season trailer for Game of Thrones

After a momentous amount of hype for the final season of Game of Thrones, the first trailer has now been released. We are able to see the main fight amounting between Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and the North as they prepare for their battle against the White Walkers’ invasion. The trailer also shows Arya Stark preparing for battle, as well as Bran and Sansa who are ready for war against the undead army.

Whilst the hype remains high for the last season of the hit show, Game of Thrones fans may be disappointed to hear that HBO head of programming Casey Bloys has suggested that there could be another long wait between the end of Game of Thrones and the beginning of the first spin-off show. Bloys has said that: “You’re not going to see anything air anytime close to the season 8 finale”.

The final season of Game of Thrones will have six episodes, which are expected to be around 80 minutes in length each.

The final season of the show premieres on HBO on April 14th.

Click below to watch the very dramatic trailer: