Nostalgic News: ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’ was released 45 years ago today

Two years after Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad became ‘ABBA’, everybody’s favourite Swedish fourpiece finally met their Waterloo 45 years ago on 4th March 1974, with the release of their second studio album.

While Waterloo only peaked at 28 in the UK Charts, the album’s title track would go on to win ABBA the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden, and hit the number one chart spot in several countries, including the U.K.

‘Waterloo’ now finds new-found fame on the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack, performed by Hugh Skinner and Lily James (young Harry and Donna respectively). Another of Waterloo‘s tracks may also be familiar to Mamma Mia! fans – ‘Honey, Honey’ begins the second side of the album, as well as the movie musical’s soundtrack.

While Waterloo contains no ‘Dancing Queen’s or ‘Mamma Mia’s, it does contain some of ABBA’s weirdest and most wonderful, so if you’re in the mood for some songs about gorillas, like the King Kong Song, or Victorian explorers, like What About Livingstone?, Waterloo has you covered.

Click on the link below to listen to the title track of the album: