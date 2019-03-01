Pretty Woman musical to open in London next year

Singer Bryan Adams, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for the stage musical of the hit 90s movie, has said that the musical is now confirmed to hit London next year. The musical is based on Pretty Woman – the 1990 romantic-comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The show opened on Broadway in August and has so far had mixed reviews. Adams has said (about the London version): “it’s all set in motion now.”

Adams spoke more about the process of writing the songs for the musical: “I really have got to be honest, I didn’t watch the movie once the whole time that we were working on it. I didn’t want to be influenced by the film. I just wanted to be influenced by the story and how the director today was going to reinterpret it for the stage.”

There is no set date yet, but Pretty Woman – The Musical is set to start running sometime in 2020.

Watch the trailer for the broadway version down below: