In recent years, BBC Radio One has hosted their Big Weekend – a festival which brings worldwide acts to smaller cities. Previous locations have included Norwich, Swansea and Exeter. This year, the show will be travelling up north, to Middlesbrough.

Past headliners include Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Rihanna – big names which would probably never typically play these locations, and on the off-chance that they did wander into the lesser known cities, tickets would be extortionate. That’s the beauty of Radio One’s Big Weekend. The tickets are much more accessible, as they usually tend to go on sale for less than £20 (or even free) to see some of the biggest names in music. This year the headliners which have been announced so far are: Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Little Mix, alongside Khalid, Mabel and Zara Larsson.

Radio One’s Big Weekend will happen in Middlesbrough, 25th-26th May.

Catch Jason Derulo’s Performance from Swansea 2018 below: