If Beale Street Could Talk wins big at Indie Spirit Awards 2019

Ahead of tonight’s Oscars, If Beale Street Could Talk (not even nominated for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards), won best picture at the Indie Spirit Awards. As well as this, Barry Jenkins, best known for his directorial masterpiece Moonlight (best picture at the Oscars 2017), picked up best director. Regina King also won best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The award show famously honours low-budget films. The Indie Spirit Awards are voted on by the 6200 members of Film Independent, with all eligible films being produced for less than $20 million.

Glenn Close remains as a front runner for best actress at tonight’s Oscars, as she picked up best actress at the Indie Spirit Awards for her role in The Wife. Olivia Colman also remains as a popular choice for her role in The Favourite.

The list of winners from the night:

Best feature – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best director – Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best first feature – Sorry To Bother You

Best female lead – Glenn Close, The Wife

Best male lead – Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Best supporting female – Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best supporting male – Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best screenplay – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best first screenplay – Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Best cinematography – Suspiria

Best editing – You Were Never Really Here

Best international film – Roma

Best documentary – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk: