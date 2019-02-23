Stanley Donen dies aged 94

Stanley Donen, most famous for directing the 1952 hit musical Singin’ in the Rain, has died aged 94. He co-directed the film with Gene Kelly, who also starred in the movie. Donen’s other famous films included: On The Town, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Funny Face.

Done started off as a Broadway dancer before moving into choreography within cinema, and finally, directing. His passion for dance was evident in his work with Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly; Singin’ in the Rain was named the greatest movie musical of all time in the American Film Institute in 2006. In 1998, Donen was awarded an honorary Oscar by Martin Scorsese “in appreciation for a body of work marked by elegance, wit and visual innovation.”

Donen once said that the key to a successful film was great script, great songs and great actors. A huge amount of tributes have already been paid to the Hollywood director, including from Edgar Wright and Christopher McQuarrie.

Click on the link below to watch one of the most famous scenes from Singin’ in the Rain: