The 1975 win big at Brits 2019

After a fairly drama-free award’s night hosted by Jack Whitehall, The 1975 were the top winners of last night’s Brit awards, taking home best British group and album of the year. This comes after the huge success of their album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Matt Healy, lead singer of the group, used his best group acceptance speech to address misogyny within the music industry.

Other big winners from the night include George Ezra for best male and Jorja Smith for best female, as well as Calvin Harris gaining his first awards ever, gaining two after 16 nominations over his career.

There were a number of star-studded performances across the night, including Hugh Jackman opening the show with ‘The Greatest Show’, the theme song from the hit musical, The Greatest Showman. Little Mix also performed, and won the Brit award for best music video. Another iconic moment of the show was The Carters – Beyoncé and Jay-Z – accepting best international group by recreating their APESHIT music video, with a picture of Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) instead of the Mona Lisa.

The full list of winners:

British album of the year: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

British Female solo artist – Jorja Smith

British male solo artist – George Ezra

British group – The 1975

British breakthrough act – Tom Walker

Critics’ Choice – Sam Fender

British single – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’

British video – Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Woman Like Me’

International male solo artist – Drake

International female solo artist – Ariana Grande

International group – The Carters

Brits global success award – Ed Sheeran

British producer of the year – Calvin Harris

Outstanding contribution to music – Pink

Click on the link below to watch Matt Healy’s acceptance speech for best British group for The 1975: