Oscars will air all 24 categories after controversy

After a controversial week for the Oscars, after the decision to not air all 24 categories and instead award four during its commercial breaks, the Academy has now decided to broadcast all 24 categories. The Academy announced that Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Live-Action Short would be awarded during the commercial breaks on February 24th, with edited versions airing later in the show.

With a strong vocal outcry, an open letter was signed by the powerful few in the entertainment industry, including: Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

President John Bailey has now issued a statement, recinding the previous announcement:

“The Academy has heard the feedback from its membership regarding the Oscar presentation of four awards – Cinematography, Film Editing, Live Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling. All Academy Awards will be presented without edits, in our traditional format. We look forward to Oscar Sunday, February 24.”

The issue now lies in finding a way to fit all 24 categories into one show, so the controversies may not quite be over yet.

Click on the link below to watch one of the other openly discussed controversies of this year’s Oscars – Kevin Hart presenting (and then not presenting):