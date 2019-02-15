Watch: Killing Eve season two trailer

After the massive success of Killing Eve in America, and then in Britain, the hit series is back for season two. The trailer has just dropped, and shows the series’ title characters – Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) – just 30 seconds after season one’s climactic ending.

Based on Luke Jennings’ series of thriller novellas, the show features psychopathic killer, Vilanelle, catching the attention of MI5 and MI6 after a number of murders. Eve, played by Sandra Oh, correctly guesses there is a new killer on the loose and the series focuses on their cat-and-mouse game. Oh has since won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Award for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Eve. Series one ended in a cliffhanger, and viewers are hooked to find out what happens – the trailer gave no more answers.

The show will premier April 7th at 8/7c on BBC America, with an English release date not yet confirmed but expected shortly after.

Click on the link below to watch the latest gripping trailer: