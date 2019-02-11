The Favourite dominates the BAFTA awards 2019

Leading nominee before the BAFTAs, The Favourite, has come away triumphant, winning seven awards out of the 12 nominations it had. This included Olivia Colman for best actress and Rachel Weisz for best supporting actress. Other highlights included Roma winning best film, as well as its director Alfonso Cuarón winning best director. Rami Malek also won best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The full list of winners include:

Best Film: Roma

Outstanding British Film: The Favourite

Leading actor: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Leading actress: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Supporting actress: Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Director: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

EE Rising Star Award (public vote) – Letitia Wright

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Beast – Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

Film not in the English language – Roma

Documentary – Free Solo

Animated film – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original screenplay – The Favourite

Adapted screenplay – BlacKkKlansman

Original music – A Star is Born

Cinematography – Roma

Costume Design – The Favourite

Editing – Vice

Production design: The Favourite

Make-up and hair – The Favourite

Sound – Bohemian Rhapsody

Special visual effects – Black Panther

British short film – 73 Cows

British short animation – Roughhouse

Outstanding contribution to British cinema – Stephen Wooley and Elizabeth Karlsen

The BAFTAs are often a good indicator of the Oscars – last year, the main actor and actress winners were the same for both award ceremonies. The Oscars have now decided to not have a main host this year after controversy over homophobic tweets that Kevin Hart had posted a few years ago. The Oscars take place on 24th February.

