The Favourite dominates the BAFTA awards 2019

Leading nominee before the BAFTAs, The Favouritehas come away triumphant, winning seven awards out of the 12 nominations it had. This included Olivia Colman for best actress and Rachel Weisz for best supporting actress. Other highlights included Roma winning best film, as well as its director Alfonso Cuarón winning best director. Rami Malek also won best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

The full list of winners include:

Best Film: Roma 

Outstanding British Film: The Favourite 

Leading actor: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody 

Leading actress: Olivia Colman – The Favourite 

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali – Green Book 

Supporting actress: Rachel Weisz – The Favourite 

Director: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma 

EE Rising Star Award (public vote) – Letitia Wright

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Beast – Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

Film not in the English language – Roma 

Documentary – Free Solo

Animated film – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 

Original screenplay – The Favourite 

Adapted screenplay – BlacKkKlansman 

Original music – A Star is Born 

Cinematography – Roma 

Costume Design – The Favourite 

Editing – Vice 

Production design: The Favourite 

Make-up and hair – The Favourite 

Sound – Bohemian Rhapsody 

Special visual effects – Black Panther 

British short film – 73 Cows 

British short animation – Roughhouse 

Outstanding contribution to British cinema – Stephen Wooley and Elizabeth Karlsen

The BAFTAs are often a good indicator of the Oscars – last year, the main actor and actress winners were the same for both award ceremonies.  The Oscars have now decided to not have a main host this year after controversy over homophobic tweets that Kevin Hart had posted a few years ago. The Oscars take place on 24th February.

Click on the link below to watch the moment Olivia Colman accepted the award for best actress:

