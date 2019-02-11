The Favourite dominates the BAFTA awards 2019

Leading nominee before the BAFTAs, The Favourite, has come away triumphant, winning seven awards out of the 12 nominations it had. This included Olivia Colman for best actress and Rachel Weisz for best supporting actress. Other highlights included Roma winning best film, as well as its director Alfonso Cuarón winning best director. Rami Malek also won best actor for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
The full list of winners include:
Best Film: Roma
Outstanding British Film: The Favourite
Leading actor: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Leading actress: Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Supporting actress: Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Director: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
EE Rising Star Award (public vote) – Letitia Wright
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer – Beast – Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
Film not in the English language – Roma
Documentary – Free Solo
Animated film – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original screenplay – The Favourite
Adapted screenplay – BlacKkKlansman
Original music – A Star is Born
Cinematography – Roma
Costume Design – The Favourite
Editing – Vice
Production design: The Favourite
Make-up and hair – The Favourite
Sound – Bohemian Rhapsody
Special visual effects – Black Panther
British short film – 73 Cows
British short animation – Roughhouse
Outstanding contribution to British cinema – Stephen Wooley and Elizabeth Karlsen
The BAFTAs are often a good indicator of the Oscars – last year, the main actor and actress winners were the same for both award ceremonies. The Oscars have now decided to not have a main host this year after controversy over homophobic tweets that Kevin Hart had posted a few years ago. The Oscars take place on 24th February.
Click on the link below to watch the moment Olivia Colman accepted the award for best actress: