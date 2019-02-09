Raccoon from Guardian of the Galaxy dies aged 10

Oreo the raccoon, the model behind the Guardians of the Galaxy character, Rocket, has died aged 10. The Facebook page made the announcement, saying: “Oreo passed away in the early hours of the morning after a very short illness. Many thanks to our wonderful vets for their compassion and care.”

Sean Gunn, brother of the director James Gunn, provided the motion capture performance of the raccoon, while the physical characteristics were all based on Oreo’s movements. The character was voiced by Bradley Cooper in the original film in 2014 and the sequel in 2017. Cooper also voiced the role of Rocket in Avengers: Infinity War and the much anticipated sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

The raccoon was present at the premier of the film, accompanying James Gunn, who has now been fired from the third Guardians film. However, Gunn may be directing the second Suicide Squad movie.

Since news of Oreo’s death broke out, there has been an outpouring of tributes for the raccoon on social media.

Click on the link below to watch some of Rocket the raccoon’s best bits: