Nostalgic News: RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered 10 years ago today

Yass Qween! The cultural phenomenon which brought the art of drag to the masses first graced our screens 10 years ago. And what a legacy it has built since; world tours, memes and launching many queens from obscurity to household names. 14 seasons and 126 queens later, all we have to say is thank you. I’ve spent so many hours watching the reality TV show, which pitches 14 queens (fewer in earlier and All Star seasons) against each other in a variety of different, ever-changing weekly challenges; from makeovers to comedy, dance to self-branding, the queens are challenged to do it all. The bottom two queens in each episode then have to lip-sync for their lives, after which, one queen will sashay away.

Since Season 1 aired back in 2009, the show has evolved from a low-budget show to a massive hit, and with the shift in budget, the competition has become even more fierce, with harder challenges and a more fashion-forward approach in recent seasons, compared to old-fashioned drag skills in the original season. But after all this time, the show is bigger than ever and with season 11 hitting our screens in March, and the UK spin-off coming this year, the only way is up for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 premieres in March 2019 on Netflix.

Catch the promo for season 11 below: