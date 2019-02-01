Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ makes Billboard history

Ariana Grande seems to be unstoppable. After securing Number One in both the UK and US with Sweetener in 2018, her latest track ‘7 Rings’ – from her next album Thank U, Next due for release on 11th February – has achieved a massive Billboard record.

Just days after breaking streaming records in the UK (after obtaining the most Spotify streams for a release within its first seven days), Billboard has announced that Grande is now the third woman in history to achieve two number one debuts atop the most prestigious music chart. ‘7 Rings’ debuted at number one on the charts, just two months after Grande achieved her first chart-topping hit with ‘Thank u, next’.

Grande, furthermore, has become the first woman to have both her first number one’s debut at number one on the chart. This achievement cements Grande’s place at the top of modern pop as her only two female predecessors to the title are Mariah Carey and Britney Spears, making Grande the first to achieve this within the last ten years.

Critics are now preparing themselves for Grande’s next album to be a massive commercial success.

You can watch the video for Grande’s latest track below, and see our review of the track here.