Black Panther wins big at SAG awards 2019

Black Panther came away with the top prize at the SAG film awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Screen Actors Guild awards are typically reliable when then predicting who will come away with best film at the Oscars. Black Panther beat off competition from A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and BlacKkKlansman to win outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

However, two of the other frontrunners for best picture at the Oscars – The Favourite and Roma – were not nominated at the SAG awards. Whilst The Favourite achieved some nominations for its actresses, Roma received no nominations at all.

Other awards included Glenn Close winning best actress for The Wife and Rami Malek winning best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody. Also, Emily Blunt was awarded best female actor in a supporting role for he role in A Quiet Place – beating competition from both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

For TV, Sandra Oh won best actress for Killing Eve and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel won every category it was nominated for – including, outstanding male and female actor in comedy series, and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Alan Alda, who played Dr Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H, was presented the SAG Life Achievement.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for Black Panther: