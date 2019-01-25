Bohemian Rhapsody excluded from awards show

Bohemian Rhapsody has had its nomination removed from a major LGBT award show, Glaad, following more accusations against director Bryan Singer. The US magazine, Atlantic, spent a year investigating the director, with allegations including claims that Singer had sex with underage men.

Glaad, the LGBT award show, has said that: “this week’s story in The Atlantic, documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys, brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or tacitly rewarded.”

Singer denies the allegations, saying that the claims are a “homophobic slur” against him. Singer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody three weeks before filming ended – it was suggested that he clashed with Rami Malek (who played the character of Freddie Mercury), as well as exhibiting erratic behaviour.

Although British director Dexter Fletcher was brought in to complete the film as a replacement, Singer remains on the film credits.

The film has now been nominated for five Oscars, but Singer was not nominated for best director.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody: